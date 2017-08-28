Liverpool Swoop For Arsenal Target Thomas Lemar Not Related To Philippe Coutinho Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool's move for Arsenal target Thomas Lemar is unrelated to Philippe Coutinho's situation at the club, it has been claimed.



Arsenal have given up on signing Lemar after seeing Monaco knock back multiple offers, but Liverpool have now entered the chase for the 21-year-old and are looking to take him to Anfield.











It has been claimed in France the Reds have offered up to €80m, including bonus payments, and Monaco are considering the proposal.



With Barcelona chasing Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool could sell the Brazilian and bring in Lemar.



But according to the BBC, Liverpool's swoop for Lemar does not relate to Coutinho's position.