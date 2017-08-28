XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/08/2017 - 16:00 BST

Liverpool Swoop For Arsenal Target Thomas Lemar Not Related To Philippe Coutinho Situation

 




Liverpool's move for Arsenal target Thomas Lemar is unrelated to Philippe Coutinho's situation at the club, it has been claimed. 

Arsenal have given up on signing Lemar after seeing Monaco knock back multiple offers, but Liverpool have now entered the chase for the 21-year-old and are looking to take him to Anfield.




It has been claimed in France the Reds have offered up to €80m, including bonus payments, and Monaco are considering the proposal.

With Barcelona chasing Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool could sell the Brazilian and bring in Lemar.

 


But according to the BBC, Liverpool's swoop for Lemar does not relate to Coutinho's position.

Liverpool have rejected three offers from Barcelona for Coutinho, who wants to join the Spanish giants and has handed in a transfer request.

Barcelona are expected to return to the negotiating table with a fourth offer before the transfer window closes late on Thursday night.

There has been no indication as yet that Liverpool have changed their stance on Coutinho though.
 