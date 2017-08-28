Liverpool Work To Land Either Chelsea Target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Or Thomas Lemar Before Window Shuts

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool want to sign either Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Monaco winger Thomas Lemar before the transfer window closes, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to spend to bolster his squad before the deadline on Thursday and is keen on both Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lemar.











Arsenal have reportedly accepted a bid of around the £35m from Chelsea for Oxlade-Chamberlain, but Liverpool appear to believe they are still in the mix for the England international.



Liverpool are also chasing Monaco star Lemar.



The Reds are claimed to have so far had two bids for Lemar rejected by Monaco.