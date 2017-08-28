Liverpool Work To Land Either Chelsea Target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Or Thomas Lemar Before Window Shuts

Liverpool want to sign either Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Monaco winger Thomas Lemar before the transfer window closes, according to Sky Sports News HQ.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to spend to bolster his squad before the deadline on Thursday and is keen on both Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lemar.
Arsenal have reportedly accepted a bid of around the £35m from Chelsea for Oxlade-Chamberlain, but Liverpool appear to believe they are still in the mix for the England international.
Liverpool are also chasing Monaco star Lemar.
The Reds are claimed to have so far had two bids for Lemar rejected by Monaco.
But Liverpool are not giving up the chance and want either Oxlade-Chamberlain or Lemar in the building before the window shuts.
Liverpool's progression into the Champions League group stage has loosened the purse strings at Anfield and the club are also committing to buy Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, with the midfielder to arrive next summer.