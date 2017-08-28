Monaco Consider Accepting Liverpool’s Thomas Lemar Offer But Tottenham Now Sniffing For Arsenal Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco are leaning towards accepting Liverpool’s bid for Arsenal target Thomas Lemar, but the Reds could face competition for his signature from Tottenham Hotspur.



Arsene Wenger said last week that Monaco have closed the door on Lemar’s departure after the Ligue 1 champions rejected a third Arsenal offer worth €50m.











But the transfer saga turned on its head when Liverpool contacted Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev early on Monday to forward their bid worth €80m, including bonuses.



Monaco are seriously considering accepting the offer, which is significantly more than anything they have received for Lemar so far, despite deciding earlier this month to hold on to the France winger.





But the transfer saga could see even more twists and turns as according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Tottenham are now considering making a bid for the 21-year-old in the coming hours.

Spurs are believed to be keen to continue north London’s involvement in the transfer saga but for the moment Liverpool have the edge over other clubs in the chase for Lemar.



If Monaco accept the bid from Liverpool the transfer could still take place at a rapid pace as Lemar is believed to be keen to move to the Premier League this summer.



The player would still have to hope that he receives a special dispensation from Didier Deschamps as the France coach has insisted that he won’t allow any player to leave his camp to conclude a transfer move.

