Monaco End Interest In Jurgen Klopp Admired Striker

Monaco have bowed out of the chase for Liverpool admired striker Kasper Dolberg ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline day.



Kylian Mbappe is set to join Paris Saint-Germain before Thursday and Monaco have been looking for a striker to replace the teenager.











Dolberg, who is also admired by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, was on the Ligue 1 champions’ radar and they reportedly slapped in a bid to probe the possibility of signing him.



However, the 19-year-old striker is not expected arrive at the Stade Louis II this summer as Monaco have now signed Stevan Jovetic, and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, their interest in Dolberg is over.





Jovetic watched Monaco crush Marseille 6-1 on Sunday and has joined from Inter, taking the number 10 shirt.

Ajax will rest easier on Dolberg now as the transfer window approaches its climax later this week.



Dolberg helped his Ajax side to reach the Europa League final last season and has been turning heads with his performances in the Netherlands.

