XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/08/2017 - 15:00 BST

Newcastle United Swoop For Iceland International Played Down

 




Newcastle United are not expected to complete a deal to sign Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Vidar Orn Kjartansson, barring unlikely twists before the window closes.

It emerged on Monday that the Iceland striker is on Newcastle’s radar as Rafael Benitez continues to seek to add goals to his newly promoted Premier League side.




And there were claims that the Magpies were plotting to slap in a bid around the £8m mark with Maccabi Tel-Aviv, with a view to taking Kjartansson to the north east of England.

However, it seems a deal is not expected to take place as, according to BBC World Service journalist Raphael Geller, the striker is not expected to join Benitez’s Newcastle side before the end of the window on Thursday.
 


While Newcastle might be keen, their interest is not expected to materialise into anything concrete that could see the striker moving to St. James’ Park in the next few days.  

Newcastle remain in the market for a striker and their need for one more attacking option could become even more pressing as they could offload Dwight Gayle soon.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Joselu are the options Benitez has at the moment, but he is aware that he needs much more if Newcastle are to survive in the Premier League.
 