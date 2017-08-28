Newcastle United Swoop For Iceland International Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are not expected to complete a deal to sign Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Vidar Orn Kjartansson, barring unlikely twists before the window closes.



It emerged on Monday that the Iceland striker is on Newcastle’s radar as Rafael Benitez continues to seek to add goals to his newly promoted Premier League side.











And there were claims that the Magpies were plotting to slap in a bid around the £8m mark with Maccabi Tel-Aviv, with a view to taking Kjartansson to the north east of England.



However, it seems a deal is not expected to take place as, according to BBC World Service journalist Raphael Geller, the striker is not expected to join Benitez’s Newcastle side before the end of the window on Thursday.





While Newcastle might be keen, their interest is not expected to materialise into anything concrete that could see the striker moving to St. James’ Park in the next few days.

Newcastle remain in the market for a striker and their need for one more attacking option could become even more pressing as they could offload Dwight Gayle soon.



Aleksandar Mitrovic and Joselu are the options Benitez has at the moment, but he is aware that he needs much more if Newcastle are to survive in the Premier League.

