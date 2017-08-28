PHOTO: Newcastle United’s Stevan Jovetic Hopes Over

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have been delivered a huge transfer blow after it emerged Stevan Jovetic has completed his move to Monaco.



Jovetic rejected approaches from Newcastle and Brighton earlier this month, but the Magpies didn’t lose hope and went back to the negotiating table on the insistence of Rafael Benitez.











But the newly promoted Premier League outfit have failed in their attempts to convince the Montenegrin as it emerged that he was at the Stade Louis II to watch Monaco hammer Marseille on Sunday.



And Newcastle’s faint hopes died earlier this afternoon when photos of Jovetic in a Monaco shirt were leaked, confirming that club’s capture of the striker from Inter Milan.



🔴⚪️ – OFFICIEL : Mbappé n'est plus le numéro 10 de l'AS Monaco, c'est la recrue Jovetic, qui en hérite (photos @Yannick_Kmbl) pic.twitter.com/gRfoUWZAUp — Yahoo Sport France (@YahooSportFR) August 28, 2017



Jovetic will wear the number 10 shirt, which also signaled the end of Kylian Mbappe’s time at Monaco as the young striker is now set to join Paris Saint- Germain.

With Jovetic confirmed as joining Monaco, Benitez will have to move his attention to other targets as he gets more and more desperate to add goals to his Newcastle squad.



The Newcastle manager wants to add players to each area of the pitch before Thursday’s deadline, but finding a striker remains one of his priorities.

