Serie A Side Back In For Stoke City Star

Torino have rekindled their interest in Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula, who has also been a target for Monaco.



Mark Hughes made it clear at the end of last season that things have not worked out for Imbula and the midfielder has been on the chopping block at Stoke all summer.











Torino showed early interest in the player last month and there was talk of the Italians tabling a loan bid with an purchase option, but the Serie A side moved on to other targets.



But with only a few days left in the window, Torino are still in the market for a midfielder and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they have reopened the tracks leading to Imbula.





Torino are considering making another move for the Frenchman before Thursday’s deadline day and will look to take him to Italy by agreeing a deal with Stoke.

Monaco have also been interested in signing the midfielder with coach Leonardo Jardim even speaking with the player to convince him to move to the Stade Louis II this summer.



But his future remains unresolved and Stoke are desperate to offload him as Hughes sees no future for a player who he signed from FC Porto for €24m last year at the club.

