X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/08/2017 - 21:37 BST

She Can Go Crazy – Leeds United Target Brings Mum Along For Whites Talks

 




Pierre-Michel Lasogga has brought his controversial mum with him to England as he looks around what Leeds United have to offer and weighs up a loan switch from Hamburg. 

Hamburg are desperate to offload Lasogga before the transfer window closes and are happy for him to join Leeds on loan for the campaign; the Bundesliga club would be likely to shoulder a portion of his wages.




He is now in England to mull a move to Leeds, with other options also on the table and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, has brought his mum with him.

Lasogga's mum Kerstin recently hit out at major Hamburg investor Klaus-Michael Kuhne, who dubbed her son the "flop of the century".

 


Kerstin is well known in German football circles and represents her son, who has a tattoo of her on the lower part of his forearm; Kerstin even signs autographs of her own.

The striker's mum is never shy to tell sporting directors, agents and even coaches what she feels about their treatment of her son.

It is claimed two-hour phone calls with Kerstin are not unusual and one recipient, who did not want to be named, told Welt: "If she gets angry, she can go crazy."

Now Kerstin is in England to help her striker son assess a potential move to Leeds.
 