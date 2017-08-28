Stoke City Putting Tottenham’s Kevin Wimmer Through Medical Ahead of £15m Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Kevin Wimmer is due to have a medical with Stoke City today ahead of a move from Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Austria international has been pushed out of the picture at Tottenham after the big-money arrival of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax recently.











Spurs have accepted an offer of £15m from Stoke and now Wimmer is set to undergo medical checks with the Potters.



If the centre-back comes through the checks with Stoke without issue, he could put pen to paper on a contract with the club on Tuesday.



Stoke boss Mark Hughes is an admirer of Wimmer and is keen to add him to his defensive options before the transfer window slams shut until January.