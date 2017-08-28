Talk Leeds United Close To Signing Pawel Cibicki Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United's move to sign Malmo forward Pawel Cibicki has been played down.



It was claimed in Sweden on Sunday evening that Cibicki has agreed a four-year contract with the Elland Road club and a move is close to happening.











Leeds have reportedly put in an offer of £1.45m for Cibicki and were working to get a deal over the line.



But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds' interest has not gone beyond the initial stage of the player being assessed by sporting director Victor Orta.



As such, a move to Leeds for Cibicki may still be some way off and it remains to be seen if the Whites do make a move for him in the coming days.