Torino Sporting Director Warns On Release Clause of Chelsea Target Andrea Belotti

Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi admits that a €100m bid for Chelsea target Andrea Belotti will take the decision out of the club’s hands.



Belotti’s future at Torino has been under the microscope all summer and with just three days left in the window, it is still unclear whether he will continue at the club.











Antonio Conte wants to sign one more striker at Chelsea before the window closes on Thursday and the Torino striker is believed to be on his radar and even Monaco are keeping tabs on him.



Belotti has a €100m release clause in his contract applicable to foreign clubs and Petrachi admits that it doesn’t matter what Torino want if they receive such an offer for the striker in the coming days.





The Torino sporting director told Rai Sport: “Surely it would lead to a situation where it doesn’t matter what we say and it will be the player who will have to decide.

“For now, we have not received any offers which could make us uncomfortable.”



Torino have turned down big money offers for Belotti throughout the summer and have made it clear that they won’t sell him for anything less than his release clause figure.



The Italy international provided another glimpse of talent on Sunday when he scored from a brilliantly executed scissor kick in Torino’s win over Sassuolo.

