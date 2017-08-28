XRegister
06 October 2016

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/08/2017 - 22:44 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Target Arrives In London, Spurs Medical Booked

 




Juan Foyth has arrived in London to undergo his medical with Tottenham Hotspur. 

The Premier League giants have agreed a fee with Foyth's Argentine club Estudiantes and are now rapidly closing on completing the deal ahead of the summer transfer window closing.




The young defender has now arrived in London and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, will undergo a medical with Tottenham on Tuesday.

If the tests prove acceptable then Foyth will be expected to quickly put pen to paper on a contract with the north London side.

 


Foyth had been tipped for a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but despite the French side trying to sign the Argentine the deal did not progress.

He was also on the radar of Serie A outfit Inter, however the Nerazzurri were not willing to hit Estudiantes' asking price.

Now the defender is set to take his first steps in football in Europe under the watchful eye of countryman Mauricio Pochettino.
 