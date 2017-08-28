XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/08/2017 - 10:36 BST

West Brom Knock Back Bid From Leicester City For Manchester City Target Jonny Evans

 




Leicester City slapped in a bid for West Brom captain Jonny Evans, who is also a big target for Manchester City before Thursday’s transfer deadline, but the Baggies have knocked it back.

Evans’ future at West Brom has been uncertain as he recovers from an injury and the defender has stated in a statement that he will remain committed to the Baggies until he is told something different.




Pep Guardiola wants to add the former Manchester United defender to his Manchester City squad this week and the Citizens are preparing a fresh bid after the Baggies knocked back an earlier offer.

But they are now facing fresh competition for Evans for another Premier League club as according to the BBC, West Brom have received a bid from Leicester for Evans.
 


It has been claimed that the Foxes offered £23m for the Northern Ireland captain but the Midlands club knocked it back as they feel the bid is substantially lower that their valuation of the defender.

West Brom are unwilling to lose the player this close to the end of the window but Tony Pulis has conceded that the Baggies can’t say they won’t accept any kind of offer for Evans.

The defender will be joining the Northern Ireland squad during the international break and will be training with his national team at Manchester City’s facilities this week.
 