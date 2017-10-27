XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/10/2017 - 16:12 BST

Antonio Conte Indicates Nathan Ake Shirked “Big Challenge” of Chelsea Stay

 




Antonio Conte has indicated that Nathan Ake was not ready for the challenge of playing regularly for Chelsea.

The Dutch defender was recalled from his loan at Bournemouth in January, but he received very few opportunities to impress in the latter half of last season at Chelsea.




Ake eventually left Chelsea in the summer on a permanent basis after he was sold to the Cherries and the Dutchman has been playing regular football under Eddie Howe.

Conte admits that he did give his input on Ake in the summer before the Chelsea board decided to sell the defender to the south coast club.
 


Asked about his decision to sell the defender, the Chelsea manager said in a press conference: “My answer is always the same.  

“I can give my opinion to the club but the last decision is with the club.”

Ake was keen to play regular football, which led to his departure, but Conte insisted at a club of Chelsea’s size players need to prove their worth first before getting a regular berth.

And he indicated that the 22-year-old was not ready to accept that challenge at Stamford Bridge.

“To play regularly is not simple.

"When you decide to stay at a great team you have to accept a big challenge and show you deserve better.

“It’s normal.”
 