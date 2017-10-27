Arsenal Legend Backs Alexandre Lacazette To Help Gunners Scoop Up Silverware

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Robert Pires believes that striker Alexandre Lacazette can help the Gunners "win something" at the end of the season.



The French international has made a bright start to his Premier League career, adding to the scoresheet five times in the nine league games he has played for Arsene Wenger's team.











Pires, who played for the Gunners between 2000 and 2006 and was part of the Invincibles team in 2004, insists that the former Lyon man is a great fighter and has adapted well to his new life in London at the Emirates.



And in that process he has been helped by his countrymen Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin, just like Pires himself was helped by his colleagues Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Sylvain Wiltord.





The 43-year-old hopes that Lacazette will help the Gunners win silverware at the end of the season.

“Lacazette is a like a warrior, he loves to fight, he loves to run, he has a very good spirit”, Pires told his club's official website.



“He can learn quickly because he works every day with great players, so that’s why he’s very important and I’m sure Alex Lacazette can help Arsenal to win something at the end of the season.



“If you want to click you need a very good feeling, for example for me it was easy to play with Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira or Sylvain Wiltord, it was the French connection.



"It’s the same for Alex Lacazette because on the team they have a lot of French players like Giroud, Laurent Koscielny, Francis Coquelin, these guys can help Lacazette reach a high level."

