Arsene Wenger Assures Arsenal Youngster Chances Will Keep Coming

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has assured youngster Eddie Nketiah that he will continue to get his chances if his progress impresses.



The 18-year-old was more than impressive on his debut as he scored both goals in his team's 2-1 win against Norwich City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.











The former Chelsea youth academy player took just 15 seconds after coming onto the pitch in the 85th minute to find the back of the net, with yet another thumping header from Mohamed Elneny's corner then sealing the win for the Gunners.



However, with star players such as Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud competing for roles in the attacking line, the 18-year-old is going to have to fight for his place in the playing eleven.





Wenger though insists that he will continue to give the youngster chances if he progresses well, however he is not ready to throw Nketiah into regular Premier League action.

“He will continue to get a chance”, Wenger said via his club's official site.



“Of course [he’ll play a role] if he continues to develop.



“It’s two things.



"You cannot think that a guy is ready to play in the Premier League straight away because he’s scored two goals.



"He has to continue to develop.



"If he’s scores two goals, there’s some quality there that we have to take care of."

