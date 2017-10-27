Barcelona Put Chelsea and Southampton Linked Defender On Transfer Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea and Southampton target Kalidou Koulibaly is on the radar of Barcelona, it has been claimed.



The defender, who has managed to become one of Napoli’s most important players, is contracted with the Serie A outfit until 2021.











Besides Chelsea and Southampton, fellow Premier League club Everton have also been credited with showing interest in Koulibaly.



But according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona too are in the race for the centre-back, who has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season.





It is believed that Napoli will not let Koulibaly leave for less than €50m at the end of the season however.

The Spanish giants are in the market for a defender, with Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt also being one of their reported targets.



With Barcelona being in the mix, it remains to be seen how the Premier League clubs react in their chase for the Senegal international.



Koulibaly, who joined Napoli from Genk in 2014, has 17 caps for Senegal to his name.

