06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/10/2017 - 15:48 BST

Bit Envious – Liverpool Star On Benefits of Steven Gerrard Role

 




Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that he is jealous of the Liverpool youth players, who get to work under Steven Gerrard on a daily basis.

After retiring from playing professional football last year, Gerrard began his coaching career at Liverpool's academy in February before taking charge of the Under-18s this season.




In addition, the former England international is also leading Liverpool Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League in the present campaign.

And Alexander-Arnold, who has thus far made seven first team appearances for the Merseyside giants in all competitions this season, feels the youth players are fortunate to get input from Liverpool legend Gerrard regularly.
 


“I think it’s massive because the players who he is coaching have seen him when he was playing”, he said on LFC TV, when asked how important it is for Liverpool that Gerrard is back at the club in a coaching capacity.

“The players know what he did on the pitch.

“The things that he is telling them, he is telling them because he has done it and they have seen it happen.

“There is not much you can do than to dwell on the information that he is giving you on a daily basis.

“I’m a bit of envious of the lads who get information from him on a daily basis.”

Alexander-Arnold, who made his senior Liverpool debut in an EFL Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur last season, has also turned out for the Under-23s in the present campaign.

Besides providing stability to his side’s defence, the right-back has also managed to find the back of the net twice for the first team this term.
 