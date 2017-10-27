Derek McInnes Won’t Comment On Rangers Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has played down speculation linking him with the vacant Rangers manager's post and insists that he is happy with his role at Pittodrie.



Pedro Caixinha was sacked as the manager of the Glasgow-based team after just seven months and 26 games in charge on Thursday.











A number of managers have been linked with the post, including McInnes, though the man concerned insists that he has no interest in what is happening around him and is completely focused on the job at hand at Aberdeen.



"I've never been drawn on any speculation in the past, and I won't change that now. I've been linked with different things in my time here, and nothing has transpired", McInnes was quoted as saying by the BBC.





A former Rangers player himself, McInnes has been in charge of Aberdeen since 2013 and has led the Dons to three consecutive second place finishes over the last three seasons.

Stressing that his loyalty rests with the Dons at present, the manager said: "I'm very happy being here, as I've stated often enough.



"I've been supposedly linked with clubs a couple of times, and in particular as well with Rangers.



"My job is here at Aberdeen and I'm happy here and nothing changes."



McInnes previously turned down a chance to take over at Sunderland, extending his contract in the summer.

