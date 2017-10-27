He Was Our Best – Leeds United Legend On Standout In Sheffield United Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that goalkeeper Andy Lonergan was the Whites' best player in their 2-1 home defeat against Sheffield United at Elland Road.



Sheffield United came roaring out of the blocks and took just two minutes to take the lead after former Leeds striker Billy Sharp headed past Lonergan.











But the Whites would not go in at the half time break behind and levelled eleven minutes from the interval when Kalvin Phillips caught the ball sweetly and volleyed into the back of the net from the edge of the area.



Leeds did improve their performance from the start of the second half and could have gone ahead had a shot from Samu Saiz not hit the post.





However, the Blades then started to work their way back into the game and David Brooks, on off the bench, kept his cool to finish with a low shot in the 81st minute.