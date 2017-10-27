XRegister
27/10/2017 - 23:06 BST

He Was Our Best – Leeds United Legend On Standout In Sheffield United Defeat

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that goalkeeper Andy Lonergan was the Whites' best player in their 2-1 home defeat against Sheffield United at Elland Road.

Sheffield United came roaring out of the blocks and took just two minutes to take the lead after former Leeds striker Billy Sharp headed past Lonergan.




But the Whites would not go in at the half time break behind and levelled eleven minutes from the interval when Kalvin Phillips caught the ball sweetly and volleyed into the back of the net from the edge of the area.

Leeds did improve their performance from the start of the second half and could have gone ahead had a shot from Samu Saiz not hit the post.
 


However, the Blades then started to work their way back into the game and David Brooks, on off the bench, kept his cool to finish with a low shot in the 81st minute. 

Sheffield United claimed the win and Gray felt Leeds goalkeeper Lonergan did well to keep the number of goals the Blades scored to two.

"Andy Lonergan was probably our best players tonight with a couple of great saves", he said on LUTV.

It was disappointing, especially here with the crowd of 34,000.

Thomas [Christiansen] will be disappointed with the outcome of the game and I think he will have gone in at half time as the happier manager from the point of view we went in level at half time, when they maybe looked like they should have scored a couple of goals.

I thought we picked it up a little bit second half."

And Gray bemoaned the Whites' inability to work the fans into a frenzy.

"I wish we could have contributed a little bit more to really get the crowd going.

I think the Leeds fans could sense we were playing against a strong Sheffield United side."
 