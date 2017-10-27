Hit Me But Why Drag Steve Holland Into This – Antonio Conte Furious At Media Stories

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has termed stories over his future at the club ‘bullsh**t’ and is not pleased that Steve Holland’s has been dragged into it.



There is speculation that Chelsea are not happy with Conte and are preparing to sack him, with Carlo Ancelotti reported to be prepared to take over from his fellow Italian.











It has been claimed in Italy that Conte has decided that he will be leaving Chelsea at the end of the season regardless of what happens this term, but the Italian insisted that the all the rumours are just ‘bulls**t’.



He feels a section of the media are deliberately trying to develop a rift between himself and the club and the players and he is not happy with the situation.





Conte said in a press conference: “Undoubtedly there is a lot of bulls**t.

“If I see in the past it also happened with other managers, a lot of bulls**t.



"They are trying to create problems between me and the club and the players.



“If someone is happy writing this then I can’t do anything.”



There were also rumours that the Chelsea players have been contact former Blues assistant manager Holland to complain about Conte’s tough regime and the Italian is deeply unhappy with the media claims.



The Chelsea boss is prepared to take the hits from the media himself, but is disappointed that his former assistant’s name has been dragged into the quagmire of speculation.



“This is lack of respect. I can accept stories that the club are prepared to sack me and the players are not happy, but putting another person in it is not right.



“If you want to hit me, do it, but why put another person in it? This is not correct.



“I hate this type of situation.”

