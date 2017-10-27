I Have Player I Want – Jose Mourinho Indicates Nemanja Matic Was Top Target, Not Eric Dier

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United Jose Mourinho has indicated that Nemanja Matic was his real target in the summer despite his pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier.



Signing a defensive midfielder was one of Mourinho’s top priorities in the summer and after weeks of speculation he managed to snare Matic away from his former club Chelsea.











Manchester United were also interested in Dier, but Tottenham were unwilling to lose the player and knocked back two offers from the Red Devils for the England international.



However, Mourinho stressed that he got the player he wanted and admits that he did not expect that Manchester United will be able to convince Chelsea to sell Matic to them.





Asked about his pursuit of Dier and Matic, the Manchester United manager said in a press conference ahead of his side's weekend meeting with Tottenham: “I have the player that I wanted to have.

“Probably I have the player I didn’t think it was possible to have.



"But we got the player I really wanted.”



Matic has been top form since joining Manchester United in the summer and has become the mainstay in Mourinho’s midfield this season.

