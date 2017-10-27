It’s Exciting, 100% – Jurgen Klopp Happy To Lock Horns With David Wagner

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that it will be nice for him to lock horns with his old friend David Wagner when the Terriers visit Anfield on Saturday.



Wagner was the manager of Borussia Dortmund's reserve team when Klopp was at the head of the senior side back in 2015, while the two played together at Mainz in their playing days.











With rumours circulating that the 46-year would join Klopp's backroom staff at Liverpool, Wagner left the German side in November 2015 only to take on the full time manager's role at Huddersfield.



The friendship between the duo hasn't been hampered though as it is not merely restricted to the clubs they managed, dating back to their youth days when they played their football together in Germany. And the Reds manager insists that it will be exciting for him to face his "best friend" in the Premier League this time.





“It’s exciting, 100 per cent, as you can imagine", Klopp told a press conference.

"I am really happy about this that we play now against each other in the Premier League, nobody would have expected that 20 or 30 years ago, so that makes it even nicer.



“I’ve said it a few times this week because I’ve had to speak a lot about it, but when I was young, when I was a kid, I played all the time against my best friends and I enjoyed nothing more than winning against my best friends!



“He is my best friend and we have a real close relationship but it changes nothing for the game.”

