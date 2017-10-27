Jose Mourinho Reacts Positively To Luke Shaw’s Mauricio Pochettino Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho is delighted that Luke Shaw gave an honest opinion on his admiration for Mauricio Pochettino and has insisted that it will have no bearing over his future at Manchester United.



Shaw said in Pochettino’s recently published autobiography that Pochettino treated him as a son at Southampton and he is again keen to play for the current Tottenham manager at some point in the future.











Given his recent struggles at Manchester United, many felt the defender was angling for a move to Tottenham in order to reunite with Pochettino, but Mourinho has taken the remarks positively.



He is delighted that his player gave a candid and honest opinion on his former manager and feels it reveals a lot about the Manchester United defender’s character.





Asked if Shaw has a future at Manchester United, Mourinho said in a press conference: “Why not? Because of his words?

“If you want to speak about his words I would be very disappointed if his words were different.



“I am always disappointed when a player, because he has a new manager, the new manager becomes the best and the old manager becomes very bad, and football is full of examples of lack of character.



“Luke Shaw was just honest.



"The manager that helped him to come to the first, to come to the best moment of his career is a manager that do not forget he likes a lot and that maybe one day he would be reunited again so for me the perfect words that show Luke Shaw character in relation to the people that he happy with.”



Mourinho stressed that the defender still has a future at Manchester United, but admits that after so many injuries, Shaw needs a run of games, which he is unable to provide at the moment because of the options at left-back.



“He has a future here – I think he has – but the situation is not easy because he comes from injury after injury after injury.



"He needs two, three, four, five or six matches in a row to play, to make mistakes, to get condition, to get match fitness and I cannot give him that. In this moment I can’t give him that.



"Maybe if he was a central midfielder I could give him games, but I have two other left-backs.



“We have so many options, so the situation is not easy.”

