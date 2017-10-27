XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/10/2017 - 12:57 BST

Just Get It Done – Former Rangers Star Champions Derek McInnes For Job

 




Ex-Rangers defender Craig Moore feels appointing Derek McInnes should be a no brainer for his former side, if the Aberdeen manager wants the job.

The Aberdeen boss has emerged as a front runner to replace Pedro Caixinha, who was sacked by Rangers following a board meeting on Thursday.




The former Rangers man has earned widespread praise for his work at Pittodrie since 2012 and was even head hunted by Sunderland in the summer when they were looking for a new manager.

The Scottish giants are tipped to go for a British manager after their experiment with the Portuguese Caixinha failed miserably and many believe McInnes is the man they need at the moment.
 


And Moore feels if the Aberdeen manager is willing to return to Ibrox, the Rangers board should have little hesitation in appointing the former Scotland midfielder.  

The Australian took to Twitter and wrote: “McInnes is the man for the Rangers post.

“If he is interested surely they just get it done.”

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has already insisted that the club must hold on to McInnes in the face of interest from Rangers.
 