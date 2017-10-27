Just Get It Done – Former Rangers Star Champions Derek McInnes For Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Rangers defender Craig Moore feels appointing Derek McInnes should be a no brainer for his former side, if the Aberdeen manager wants the job.



The Aberdeen boss has emerged as a front runner to replace Pedro Caixinha, who was sacked by Rangers following a board meeting on Thursday.











The former Rangers man has earned widespread praise for his work at Pittodrie since 2012 and was even head hunted by Sunderland in the summer when they were looking for a new manager.



The Scottish giants are tipped to go for a British manager after their experiment with the Portuguese Caixinha failed miserably and many believe McInnes is the man they need at the moment.





And Moore feels if the Aberdeen manager is willing to return to Ibrox, the Rangers board should have little hesitation in appointing the former Scotland midfielder.

The Australian took to Twitter and wrote: “McInnes is the man for the Rangers post.



“If he is interested surely they just get it done.”



Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has already insisted that the club must hold on to McInnes in the face of interest from Rangers.

