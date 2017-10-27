XRegister
27/10/2017 - 16:24 BST

Manchester City Eyeing Summer Swoop For Juventus Midfield Ace

 




Manchester City are keeping a close watch on Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic with a view to making a move for him next summer.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently flying at the top of the Premier League table, but the Spaniard is already planning ahead in terms of adding more quality to his squad.




Fernandinho’s contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the current season and he could well leave the Citizens.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the Manchester City manager has identified Juventus midfielder Pjanic as a potential signing to replace the Brazilian at the Etihad.
 


Manchester City observers are closely tracking the Bosnian’s performances for the Old Lady his season as Guardiola prepares the groundwork to take him to England next summer.  

Pjanic has been a key performer for Juventus, but the Italian champions have shown in recent seasons that they won’t shy away from selling important players for the right fee.

And Juventus are only expected to consider offers for the 27-year-old midfielder north of the €60m figure next summer.

Pjanic, who joined Juventus from Roma in 2016, is also believed to be keen on a move to Manchester City if the offer arrives at the end of the season.
 