One Mistake, Goal – Tottenham Star Wary of Manchester United Marksman

Toby Alderweireld is aware that he can’t afford to make many mistakes against compatriot Romelu Lukaku when Tottenham Hotspur visit Manchester United on Saturday.



Tottenham are coming into the game knowing that they can leapfrog Manchester United in the Premier League to second position if they get a win at Old Trafford.











Jose Mourinho’s men have lost bit of their momentum over the last few weeks and the Manchester United manager was not impressed with his team’s attitude in their defeat to Huddersfield last weekend.



Lukaku, who joined Manchester United in the summer from Everton, has netted 11 goals in all competitions but has not found the back of the net in his last four appearances in all competitions.





However, Alderweireld is not reading much into his form and is aware of the qualities of his Belgian team-mate and admits that there is very little room for error for defenders when Lukaku is around.

The defender told the club’s official website: "He’s in a very good period.



“He’s strong, quick and he’s getting better in terms of positioning himself and the technical side of the game.



"Remember, he's still only young.



"With Romelu, any mistake from us and it's a goal.



“We’ll defend him as a team but with United, it’s not just about Romelu, they have a number of very good players.



"It’s a big, big game."

