PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur’s Vincent Janssen Confused Over Fenerbahce’s Next Game

Tottenham Hotspur’s Vincent Janssen appears to be confused about Fenerbahce's fixture list during his loan spell in Turkey.



Following a dreadful season in England, Tottenham shipped out the Dutch striker to Fenerbahce on loan until the end of the season towards the end of the summer transfer window.











The Dutchman has been in better form in Turkey since his move from England and has already scored two league goals in six appearances for the Turkish giants.



However, the Dutchman seems to be confused about who Fenerbahce are playing in the upcoming days and has revealed his lack of awareness on social media with a now-deleted post on Twitter.





The Tottenham contracted striker insisted he was relishing Fenerbahce's next match, which he claimed to be against Trabzonspor.

But they are scheduled to host Kayserispor at home on Monday.



Janssen tried to correct himself when he next tweeted, but played safe by not mentioning Fenerbahce’s opponents, apparently still confused about who he will be playing against.



After deleting the previous post, the striker took to Twitter and wrote: “We keep fighting.



“On to our next game on Monday!”



Janssen scored just two goals in 27 Premier League appearances for Tottenham last season following his move from AZ Alkmaar.



Spurs moved to replace him with Fernando Llorente.

