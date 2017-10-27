XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/10/2017 - 18:47 BST

Pontus Jansson On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Sheffield United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Sheffield United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Sheffield United in a Yorkshire derby clash at Elland Road this evening.

The Whites returned to winning ways in the Championship last weekend by beating Bristol City 3-0 at Ashton Gate, however exited the EFL Cup in midweek by losing 3-1 at Leicester City.




Leeds are without defender Gaetano Berardi, who is suspended, while striker Caleb Ekuban remains sidelined with a foot injury. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is also unavailable.

Whites boss Thomas Christiansen picks Andy Lonergan in goal, while for his centre-back pairing he chooses Matthew Pennington and Liam Cooper. Vurnon Anita slots in at left-back, while Kalvin Phillips, Eunan O'Kane and Ronaldo Vieira all play. Ezgjan Alioski and Samu Saiz operate behind Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

If the former APOEL coach needs to make any changes then he can look to the bench, where he has several options, including Pontus Jansson and Kemar Roofe.

 


Leeds United Team vs Sheffield United

Lonergan, Ayling, Pennington, Cooper, Anita, Phillips, O'Kane, Vieira, Saiz, Alioski, Lasogga

Substitutes: Wiedwald, Shaughnessy, Jansson, Roofe, Dallas, Hernandez, Grot
 