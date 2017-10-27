Rangers Job One of Biggest in British Football – Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty believes that it is simply not possible to feel comfortable in the manager's seat at Ibrox due to the need to constantly be looking to improve the Gers, but dubbed the post a "stellar job".



Pedro Caixinha was sacked as the manager of the Glasgow-based side on Thursday after just 26 games in charge, with the Development Squad manager now taking over temporarily.











And now as the 42-year-old prepares to take charge of the senior side for the second time in seven months, he insists that the Rangers manager's job isn't a walk in the park for anyone.



According to Murty, Rangers are a club that are always looking to move forward and the manager taking charge has to keep that in mind. Murty also thinks the job at Ibrox is one of the biggest there is.





"Being comfortable in this seat is a misnomer. You should always be on edge and be looking to move the club forward", Murty said at a press conference.

"Whoever gets this job is a very fortunate guy.



"It’s one of the stellar jobs in British football."



As far as his relationship with his former boss Caixinha is concerned, Murty said that the pair had a great understanding and wished each other well after the announcement.



"Pedro has been really open and honest with me and we wished each other the best.



"We had a great relationship."

