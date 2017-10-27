Sheffield United Star Relishing Leeds United Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp has revealed that he is relishing the prospect of returning to his former stomping ground, Elland Road, to take on Leeds United tonight.



The striker, who is in his third spell at Sheffield United, joined Leeds from Southampton in the summer of 2014.











Sharp made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, scoring five times and setting up a goal.



The 31-year-old, who then returned to Bramall Lane at the start of the 2015/16 campaign, played a key role in helping the Blades to return to the Championship.





Sharp has been in fine form in the present campaign too, scoring five goals in nine Championship outings as Sheffield United currently occupy third spot in the league.

And the centre-forward, who stated that he enjoyed his stint at Leeds, explained that he is looking forward to playing at Elland Road once again.



"I enjoyed my short time at Elland Road, it didn't go as planned, but that was partly because Sheffield United wanted me back”, he told the Blades’ official site.



"I would have stayed had it been anyone else and fought my place, so it will be nice to go back because I had some decent memories of playing for Leeds.



"It was similar to my spell at [Nottingham] Forest, we had three managers in a short space of time and it wasn't as stable or doing as well as they are now."



Sharp went on to add that his favourite memories from his time at Leeds were finding the back of the net on his debut against Middlesbrough and scoring a late winner against the Whites’ Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.



"My main two memories are scoring from midfield against Huddersfield and netting on my debut against Middlesbrough”, he added.



"At the time I was stuck in Southampton's reserves, so it was a chance to get back north and from there I returned 'home'."

