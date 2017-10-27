XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/10/2017 - 16:03 BST

Sheffield United Star Relishing Leeds United Return

 




Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp has revealed that he is relishing the prospect of returning to his former stomping ground, Elland Road, to take on Leeds United tonight.

The striker, who is in his third spell at Sheffield United, joined Leeds from Southampton in the summer of 2014.




Sharp made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, scoring five times and setting up a goal.

The 31-year-old, who then returned to Bramall Lane at the start of the 2015/16 campaign, played a key role in helping the Blades to return to the Championship.
 


Sharp has been in fine form in the present campaign too, scoring five goals in nine Championship outings as Sheffield United currently occupy third spot in the league.

And the centre-forward, who stated that he enjoyed his stint at Leeds, explained that he is looking forward to playing at Elland Road once again.

"I enjoyed my short time at Elland Road, it didn't go as planned, but that was partly because Sheffield United wanted me back”, he told the Blades’ official site.

"I would have stayed had it been anyone else and fought my place, so it will be nice to go back because I had some decent memories of playing for Leeds.

"It was similar to my spell at [Nottingham] Forest, we had three managers in a short space of time and it wasn't as stable or doing as well as they are now."

Sharp went on to add that his favourite memories from his time at Leeds were finding the back of the net on his debut against Middlesbrough and scoring a late winner against the Whites’ Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

"My main two memories are scoring from midfield against Huddersfield and netting on my debut against Middlesbrough”, he added.

"At the time I was stuck in Southampton's reserves, so it was a chance to get back north and from there I returned 'home'."
 