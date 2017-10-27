This Is Best Way To Beat Liverpool – Huddersfield Town Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl says that the Terriers cannot compete with Liverpool individually and tactically, but can draw on the team spirit which saw off Manchester United.



After last weekend's success against the Red Devils, David Wagner's team travel to Anfield this Saturday looking to extend that run and in the process climb up the table.











The man on loan from Mainz 05 though knows well that a repeat of last week's performance will be difficult as they come up against an attacking team in the form of Liverpool.



On how Huddersfield have prepared for the game and how they are going to approach it, the goalkeeper said that they have worked on the areas where they feel the Reds can hurt them and will be ready on Saturday.





“We are going to play against a fantastic offensive team again, they have some brilliant players and a lot of strings to play on", Lossl told his club's official website.

“We have tried to work out where they can hit us and tried to train on that; I think we will be ready.



“Individually we can’t win against Liverpool, we can’t win the tactical game, but we can win by spirit and we have to bring that on.



“That’s how we won against Manchester United, so we need to be ready with that.”



Lossl has so far featured in all of Huddersfield's nine league games and will be looking to make the tenth one special with a clean sheet against Jurgen Klopp's team.

