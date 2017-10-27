You’re Like People Watching An Accident – Jurgen Klopp Unhappy With Dejan Lovren Media Focus

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is unhappy with the media's focus on centre-back Dejan Lovren, who was brought off in the Reds' 4-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.



Lovren has regularly made mistakes during his time at Anfield and produced a poor display at Wembley which convinced Klopp he must be substituted.











The defender has been heavily criticised by fans and in the media, and deleted the word "Liverpool" from his social media account biography.



Ahead of Liverpool's meeting with Huddersfield Town this weekend, Klopp was asked how Lovren is and the German boss accused the media of being like people watching an accident unfolding and catching it on their phones.





The Reds manager also insisted that his positive views of Lovren far outweigh any negatives, with him being on standby to help the Croatian when needed.

"I don't wish for one of you that your mistakes are discussed in public", Klopp told a press conference.



"You cannot even imagine, you have not even an idea how it feels.



“You look like you are watching an accident and are the kind of people standing around with smart phones instead of helping.



“I'm not this kind of person.



“So we had a normal week and of course it was not the nicest week in Dejan's life.



“But in the end it's only football and we have to know about this.



“People don't become better people or worse people after making a mistake in a football game.



"If I think about Dejan I have many more positive things that I can think about than negative.



"He is a Liverpool player and that's how I treat him, as a member of this family.



"And it's clear I help him if I feel I have to help him."



All eyes will be on whether Klopp chooses to field Lovren in his starting eleven for the visit of Huddersfield as the centre-back tries to rebuild his confidence.

