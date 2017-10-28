Brendan Rodgers Comments On Patrick Roberts Injury, Blow For Bayern Munich Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers expects winger Patrick Roberts to miss his side's Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich in midweek Champions League action.



Rodgers named Roberts in the Celtic starting eleven at Paradise for the visit of Kilmarnock in a Scottish Premiership fixture on Saturday afternoon.











But Celtic suffered a blow in the 1-1 draw with Steve Clarke's men as Roberts limped off in the first half with a suspected hamstring issue.



Rodgers thinks that the wide-man is looking at between four and six weeks out of action, which means he will not be available for the crucial Champions League clash.





Rodgers said on BBC Radio Scotland: "He felt it tighten up and it's normally four-to-six weeks with a hamstring injury."