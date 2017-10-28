XRegister
28/10/2017 - 20:35 BST

Certainly, He’s Going To Be A Player – Liverpool Legend Impressed With Reds Teenager

 




Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson is delighted with the way Ben Woodburn has gone about things since making his debut for the Reds last season.

In a show of faith in the youngster’s talent, Liverpool signed up the 18-year-old forward on a new five-year contract earlier this week after he impressed boss Jurgen Klopp.




Woodburn made his debut for the Liverpool senior side last season and has already racked up ten appearances for Klopp’s team.

His performance led to an international call up and he made his debut for Wales last month and even scored the winner against Austria in a European Championship qualifier.
 


Lawrenson has been left impressed in the quiet manner Woodburn has gone about his business since making his debut for Liverpool last season and believes it shows that the youngster has a good head on his shoulders.  

He admits that the forward still needs to develop physically, but feels there is enough to suggest that he is going to be a good player for Liverpool in the coming years.

The Liverpool legend said on LFC TV: “The great thing about him is that he has just turned 18, he has had quite a few appearances with the first team and he has just got his head down.

“He has done well for Wales and that tells me everything I need to know about [what is there] in between his ears.

“There is no doubt about his ability, but in the ideal world I want him grow a little bit stronger and he will have some kind of programme where he will be working in the gym.

“He looks like he is going to be a player certainly.”

Woodburn has only made one appearance for Liverpool this season thus far and is hoping to get more opportunities in the coming weeks and months. 
 