Feed The Big Boy – Former Leeds Star Calls For Width To Supply Pierre-Michel Lasogga

Former Leeds United striker Richard Cresswell believes that Pierre-Michel Lasogga needs to do more up top for the Whites, but the 40-year-old also insisted the Yorkshire giants must do their bit by adding more width to their game.



Lasogga turned in an anonymous display in Leeds' 2-1 home defeat against Sheffield United on Friday night, a result which now means Thomas Christiansen's men have lost five of their last seven league games.











The big German was taken to Elland Road on loan from Hamburg to replace 30-goal man Chris Wood, but he is finding filling the New Zealander's boots to be a tough ask.



Cresswell feels that Lasogga can do more to put himself about up top.





But the former Leeds man also believes the Whites must play to Lasogga's strengths by doing more from wide areas.