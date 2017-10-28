Feed The Big Boy – Former Leeds Star Calls For Width To Supply Pierre-Michel Lasogga

Former Leeds United striker Richard Cresswell believes that Pierre-Michel Lasogga needs to do more up top for the Whites, but the 40-year-old also insisted the Yorkshire giants must do their bit by adding more width to their game.
Lasogga turned in an anonymous display in Leeds' 2-1 home defeat against Sheffield United on Friday night, a result which now means Thomas Christiansen's men have lost five of their last seven league games.
The big German was taken to Elland Road on loan from Hamburg to replace 30-goal man Chris Wood, but he is finding filling the New Zealander's boots to be a tough ask.
Cresswell feels that Lasogga can do more to put himself about up top.
But the former Leeds man also believes the Whites must play to Lasogga's strengths by doing more from wide areas.
"He's a big boy and the Leeds fans want to see someone up there winning the headers, taking it on the chest, link play", Cresswell said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"He's a six foot three centre-forward so he has to do that.
"Do they put enough balls in to feed him? Not enough. So to help him the team need more width and more balls from wide areas.
"But yes, he can do more as well", he added.
Leeds are next in action at home against Derby County on Tuesday night; the Whites were widely considered to have put in their best performance of last season at home against the Rams, with a 1-0 win courtesy of a Wood strike.