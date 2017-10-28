Gary Cahill On The Bench – Chelsea Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Bournemouth vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Antonio Conte has named his Chelsea squad that will take on Bournemouth later today in a Premier League clash at Dean Court.



The Chelsea boss has struck to his back three of Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta, with Davide Zappacosta and Marcos Alonso playing as the wing-backs.











With N’Golo Kante still out with a hamstring injury, Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko continued to form the midfield base for Chelsea, with Pedro and Eden Hazard supporting Alvaro Morata up top. Michy Batshuayi, Willian and Ethan Ampadu are some of the attacking options Conte has on the bench, while Gary Cahill is also amongst the substitutes.



After a slow start to the season, Chelsea remain under pressure to get a win on the south coast to continue to remain on the coattails of the Manchester clubs at the top of the Premier League table.



Chelsea Team vs Bournemouth



Courtois, Rudiger, Luiz, Azpilicueta, Zappacosta, Alonso, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Pedro, Morata, Hazard



Substitutes: Caballero, Cahill, Christensen, Ampadu, Drinkwater, Willian, Batshuayi

