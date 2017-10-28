XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/10/2017 - 16:35 BST

Gary Cahill On The Bench – Chelsea Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

 




Fixture: Bournemouth vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Antonio Conte has named his Chelsea squad that will take on Bournemouth later today in a Premier League clash at Dean Court.

The Chelsea boss has struck to his back three of Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta, with Davide Zappacosta and Marcos Alonso playing as the wing-backs.




With N’Golo Kante still out with a hamstring injury, Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko continued to form the midfield base for Chelsea, with Pedro and Eden Hazard supporting Alvaro Morata up top. Michy Batshuayi, Willian and Ethan Ampadu are some of the attacking options Conte has on the bench, while Gary Cahill is also amongst the substitutes.

After a slow start to the season, Chelsea remain under pressure to get a win on the south coast to continue to remain on the coattails of the Manchester clubs at the top of the Premier League table.

 


Chelsea Team vs Bournemouth

Courtois, Rudiger, Luiz, Azpilicueta, Zappacosta, Alonso, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Pedro, Morata, Hazard

Substitutes: Caballero, Cahill, Christensen, Ampadu, Drinkwater, Willian, Batshuayi
 