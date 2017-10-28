I Will Help Phil Foden – Pep Guardiola Determined To Take Man City Talent To Top

Follow @insidefutbol





Pep Guardiola has expressed his delight at seeing Manchester City youngster Phil Foden win the Under-17 World Cup with England in India.



Foden has been a star for England Under-17s during the tournament and capped off a brilliant World Cup with two goals in England’s 5-2 win over Spain in the final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, India.











The youngster impressed during Manchester City’s pre-season tour of the United States in the summer and Guardiola is prepared to help Foden turn into a top player in the near future.



The Manchester City manager feels players of Foden’s ability are England’s future and it is important the young England players are allowed to grow after their triumph in India.





Guardiola told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: "Foden played against Manchester United and Real Madrid in the US this summer.

“He loves to be at City – we will do everything to help him.



"He is our player and he will be our player for the next year I hope.



"He's so important for English football.



"These guys will grow. I'm pleased that England won the title."



Foden will hope to get some game time at senior level at Manchester City once he returns from India.



England became only the second nation after Brazil to win the Under-17 and the Under-20 World Cups in the same year.

