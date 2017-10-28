XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/10/2017 - 20:46 BST

I Will Help Phil Foden – Pep Guardiola Determined To Take Man City Talent To Top

 




Pep Guardiola has expressed his delight at seeing Manchester City youngster Phil Foden win the Under-17 World Cup with England in India.

Foden has been a star for England Under-17s during the tournament and capped off a brilliant World Cup with two goals in England’s 5-2 win over Spain in the final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, India.




The youngster impressed during Manchester City’s pre-season tour of the United States in the summer and Guardiola is prepared to help Foden turn into a top player in the near future.

The Manchester City manager feels players of Foden’s ability are England’s future and it is important the young England players are allowed to grow after their triumph in India.
 


Guardiola told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: "Foden played against Manchester United and Real Madrid in the US this summer.  

“He loves to be at City – we will do everything to help him.

"He is our player and he will be our player for the next year I hope.

"He's so important for English football.

"These guys will grow. I'm pleased that England won the title."

Foden will hope to get some game time at senior level at Manchester City once he returns from India.

England became only the second nation after Brazil to win the Under-17 and the Under-20 World Cups in the same year.
 