Leeds United Must Do This In January Transfer Window – Former Whites Striker

Former Leeds United striker Richard Cresswell thinks the Whites must look to add proven Championship players to the ranks in the January transfer window.



The wheels have firmly come off Leeds' good start to the season and Thomas Christiansen's men have now lost five of their last seven league games, the latest coming on Friday night in the form of a 2-1 home loss against Sheffield United.











Leeds focused their recruitment over the summer mainly on overseas signings as they looked to get better value for money using director of football Victor Orta's contacts.



Cresswell thinks Christiansen has not yet found the right blend and has urged Leeds to shop for proven Championship players in January, along with looking to bring in leaders.





" The important thing is to get some leaders into that team, some guys that have been there and done it in the Championship and know what it takes", Cresswell said on BBC Radio Leeds.