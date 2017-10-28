Michail Antonio and Andy Carroll On Bench – West Ham Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham have named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace in a crunch bottom end of the table Premier League battle today.



The Eagles are rock bottom with three points from nine matches, but West Ham have just five more points and sit in 16th spot, with the pressure building on manager Slaven Bilic.











Bilic is without defender James Collins for the trip to Selhurst Park as he suffers with an ankle issue.



The West Ham manager goes with Joe Hart in goal, while at the back he plumps for Angelo Ogbonna and Jose Fonte as the centre-back duo. Mark Noble captains the side from midfield, while Manuel Lanzini and Andre Ayew add a creative spark. Javier Hernandez is up top.



If the West Ham boss wants to make changes then he has a number of options on his bench, including Andy Carroll and Michail Antonio.



West Ham United Team vs Crystal Palace



Hart, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Fonte, Cresswell, Kouyata, Noble, Fernandes, Lanzini, Ayew, Hernandez



Substitutes: Adrian, Masuaku, Rice, Obiang, Arnautovic, Antonio, Carroll

