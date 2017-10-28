Must Get Ready For Liverpool – West Ham Star Brushes Off Draw Disappointment

Andre Ayew wants West Ham to take the positives from their 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace into next weekend's clash against Liverpool.
The Hammers headed to Selhurst Park in need of a victory to help ease the pressure on boss Slaven Bilic and took the lead just after the half hour mark through Javier Hernandez.
Ayew then struck two minutes before half time to extend the visitors' advantage and leave Roy Hodgson's Eagles reeling and staring at defeat.
But Crystal Palace pulled one back from the penalty spot five minutes after the break through Luka Milivojevic, before then putting Joe Hart under the scanner, testing the West Ham goalkeeper.
Hart was equal to what was thrown at him, while Palace also hit the woodwork on two occasions as West Ham clung on.
Crystal Palace would not be denied though and levelled deep into injury time through Wilfried Zaha, breaking West Ham hearts.
Ayew is staying positive though and is already thinking in terms of next week's league clash at home against Liverpool.
“We conceded very early in the second half and the pressure was high as we were not able to get on the ball", Ayew was quoted as saying by the BBC.
“We have to get back on the front foot and be ready for Liverpool at the weekend.
“When you have a two-goal lead you need to keep that.
"It is not a bad response to the defeat against Brighton, but we should have left with three points.
"Confidence comes game by game", Ayew added.