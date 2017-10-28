Must Get Ready For Liverpool – West Ham Star Brushes Off Draw Disappointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Andre Ayew wants West Ham to take the positives from their 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace into next weekend's clash against Liverpool.



The Hammers headed to Selhurst Park in need of a victory to help ease the pressure on boss Slaven Bilic and took the lead just after the half hour mark through Javier Hernandez.











Ayew then struck two minutes before half time to extend the visitors' advantage and leave Roy Hodgson's Eagles reeling and staring at defeat.



But Crystal Palace pulled one back from the penalty spot five minutes after the break through Luka Milivojevic, before then putting Joe Hart under the scanner, testing the West Ham goalkeeper.





Hart was equal to what was thrown at him, while Palace also hit the woodwork on two occasions as West Ham clung on.