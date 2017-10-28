XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/10/2017 - 20:41 BST

Nonsense To Say Spurs Were Better Placed To Challenge Than Man Utd – Robbie Savage

 




Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage admits that he could not understand why Manchester United were dismissed as title contenders after one league defeat while Tottenham Hotspur were being heralded as Manchester City’s real challengers.

Manchester United silenced some of their detractors on Saturday when they registered a hard fought 1-0 win over Tottenham at Old Trafford through an Anthony Martial goal in the 81st minute.




Jose Mourinho’s men came into the game on the back of inconsistent form, where they earned a point at Anfield and suffered their first league defeat of the season at Huddersfield.

On the other Tottenham were in good form in the Premier League and though they lost some momentum when West Ham knocked them out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, Spurs hammered Liverpool at Wembley last week in the league.
 


Savage has called out Mourinho and Manchester United’s detractors and stressed that it was foolish to count out the Red Devils after just one defeat whilst heralding Tottenham after a big win.  

The former midfielder said on BT Sport: “When United lost at Huddersfield and Spurs beat Liverpool, all these Man United and Mourinho haters said, ‘Spurs are in the best place to challenge City’, which was nonsense.

“Mourinho’s record in the last 39 Premier League games, he only lost three, but all of a sudden just because they lost to Huddersfield, Spurs are in the best place to challenge.

“There was pressure [on Manchester United] but why were Spurs in the best place to challenge City?”

Manchester United will host Benfica in the Champions League in midweek before travelling to Chelsea next weekend for another big game in the Premier League.
 