Not Enough In First Half – Arsene Wenger Assesses Arsenal Win Over Swansea

Arsene Wenger has conceded that Arsenal looked defensively unsure against Swansea City following their 2-1 home win.



Arsenal dominated the possession and the chances in the first half but Swansea shocked the Emirates when they took the lead when Sam Clucas netted in the 22nd minute.











The home side continued to hog the ball and create chances but remained wasteful in front of the goal and they almost went into the break two goals down when Jordan Ayew harried Per Mertesacker in the Arsenal penalty box into a mistake, but the his shot was saved by Petr Cech.



Arsenal came out in the second half with intent and equalised when Seal Kolasinac found the back of the net in the 50th minute after some good work from Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil.





And the Gunners turned the game around and took the lead when Kolasinac turned provider and his cut back found Aaron Ramsey, who scored his third goal of the season in the 57th minute.

Arsenal continued to dominate the ball and created more chances but were failing to take the game out of Swansea’s reach. The away side kept themselves in the game and came close to scoring an equaliser when Tammy Abraham turned in a small area to get a shot away that just went wide.



The game became end to end in the final ten minutes but Swansea failed to get one more goal, which allowed Arsenal to just sneak in the three points at home despite enjoying three quarters of the possession.



Wenger admits that he knew Swansea were going to make it difficult for his side and feels in the first half his men looked ponderous and defensively insecure against a tight away side.



The Frenchman told the BBC: "I knew that Swansea had only conceded one goal away from home this season so I knew they would be tight defensively.



"Our pace wasn't sharp enough in the first half, we did not penetrate enough and we had to up the tempo.



"The second half was much better. The players were conscious of it and knew we had to play at a higher pace.



"Defensively we looked a bit insecure in the first half – we could have conceded a second which would have made it difficult.



“But were better in the second half."



Arsenal moved up to fourth in the Premier League table for the time being and will take on league leaders Manchester City next weekend.

