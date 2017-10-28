Olivier Giroud On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Swansea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Swansea City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have confirmed their side and substitutes to play host to Swansea City in a Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.



The Gunners beat Everton last weekend, ending Ronald Koeman's reign at Goodison Park, and head into the game against the Swans sitting in fifth spot in the league standings with 16 points from nine games.











Boss Arsene Wenger goes with Petr Cech in goal, while for his backline he picks Laurent Koscielny, Per Mertesacker and Nacho Monreal.



Further up the pitch the French manager selects Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka, while Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac are wing-backs. Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez sit behind Alexandre Lacazette.



If Wenger needs to make any changes at any point in the contest he can look to his bench and call for Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud.



Arsenal Team vs Swansea City



Cech, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette



Substitutes: Macey, Holding, Coquelin, Wilshere, Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud

