Pedro Caixinha Has Left Rangers With Big Problem, It’s This – Former Scotland Star

Ex-Hearts and Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart thinks Pedro Caixinha has left a legacy at Rangers which it will take time for the Gers to "wash out".
Rangers chose to sack Caixinha on Thursday amid indifferent form and fallings out with senior players, with the Portuguese's backroom staff also leaving the club.
The Gers backed Caixinha in the transfer market in the summer and the Portuguese recruited heavily, splashing the cash to take a number of players to Ibrox.
Many of Caixinha's signings have struggled to make an impact and Stewart, who has written them off as not good enough for Rangers, feels that the club's new manager will not want a large number of the players he will inherit.
Stewart said on BBC Sportsound: "The big problem here is the legacy of Pedro Caixinha.
"They have a squad of players, some of whom are on very, very big wages, and it's going to take time for them to wash them out of the club.
"That's not going to be easy because we know the financial situation at Rangers is not great.
"The club have been losing money previously. They're going to have to pay him and his staff off.
"And now they've got a group of players who, I am pretty sure, whoever comes into this club is not going to want because they're not good enough", he added.
It remains to be seen whether Rangers' new manager chooses to offload the majority of Caixinha's signings and if the Gers can minimise their losses.
Caretaker boss Graeme Murty chose four Caixinha signings in the Rangers team which beat Hearts 3-1 on Saturday.