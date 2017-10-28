Pedro Caixinha Has Left Rangers With Big Problem, It’s This – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Hearts and Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart thinks Pedro Caixinha has left a legacy at Rangers which it will take time for the Gers to "wash out".



Rangers chose to sack Caixinha on Thursday amid indifferent form and fallings out with senior players, with the Portuguese's backroom staff also leaving the club.











The Gers backed Caixinha in the transfer market in the summer and the Portuguese recruited heavily, splashing the cash to take a number of players to Ibrox.



Many of Caixinha's signings have struggled to make an impact and Stewart, who has written them off as not good enough for Rangers, feels that the club's new manager will not want a large number of the players he will inherit.





Stewart said on BBC Sportsound: " The big problem here is the legacy of Pedro Caixinha.