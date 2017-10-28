XRegister
06 October 2016

28/10/2017 - 19:56 BST

PHOTO: “Some Buzz” Says Rangers Star As He Delights In Return of the Ken

 




Rangers midfielder Josh Windass admits he is buzzing after the Gers beat Hearts 3-1 at Murrayfield and indicated he is delighted with the return of Kenny Miller to the team.

After being frozen out by now former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha, caretaker manager Graeme Murty wasted no time in restoring Miller to the starting line-up against Hearts and also threw him the captain's armband.




Miller did not disappoint as he put in an inspired display in the Scottish Premiership fixture.

Hearts took the lead at Murrayfield, but goals from Miller in the 43rd and 65th minutes turned the game on its head.
 


Windass also got in on the scoring, chipping in with Rangers' third in the 72nd minute as the Gers turned the page on the Caixinha era.

Midfielder Windass has been left delighted and took the social media to post a photograph of himself celebrating at the final whistle with Miller.

And Windass wrote: "Some buzz today."

Rangers will now bid to collect another three points when they play host to Partick Thistle next Saturday.
 