06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/10/2017 - 21:39 BST

Problem Was Kenny Miller Saw Through Pedro Caixinha – Former Scotland Star

 




Former Scotland international Michael Stewart says that Kenny Miller saw through Pedro Caixinha, leaving the Portuguese in a difficult position at Rangers and having to drop the veteran striker.

Caixinha was sacked by Rangers on Thursday and on Saturday at Murrayfield against Hearts, caretaker boss Graeme Murty restored Miller to the starting line-up with the captain's armband.




Miller instantly showed what Caixinha had chosen to make do without and repaid Murty by scoring a brace as Rangers ran out 3-1 winners.

The striker had been frozen out under Caixinha, even training with the Under-20s at one point, and former Hearts man Stewart thinks that was down to Miller working out that Caixinha was out of his depth at Ibrox.
 


"Kenny Miller clearly saw through Pedro Caixinha", Stewart said on BBC Sportsound.

"He saw that he was a bust.

"Sometimes words don't have to be said. The body language between the two was probably all that was needed.

"Kenny Miller could see that Pedro Caixinha was out of his depth.

"Pedro Caixinha could probably see that Kenny Miller wasn't having him.

"So Pedro Caixinha was in a thankless position because he couldn't carry on with someone in the team who wasn't having him.

"And that in itself illustrates why Pedro Caixinha had to go because Kenny Miller should be in the squad, in the team to some capacity", he added.

Miller completed 84 minutes of the win at Hearts, before Murty introduced youngster Jamie Barjonas to replace him as the Gers saw out the victory.
 