Problem Was Kenny Miller Saw Through Pedro Caixinha – Former Scotland Star

Former Scotland international Michael Stewart says that Kenny Miller saw through Pedro Caixinha, leaving the Portuguese in a difficult position at Rangers and having to drop the veteran striker.



Caixinha was sacked by Rangers on Thursday and on Saturday at Murrayfield against Hearts, caretaker boss Graeme Murty restored Miller to the starting line-up with the captain's armband.











Miller instantly showed what Caixinha had chosen to make do without and repaid Murty by scoring a brace as Rangers ran out 3-1 winners.



The striker had been frozen out under Caixinha, even training with the Under-20s at one point, and former Hearts man Stewart thinks that was down to Miller working out that Caixinha was out of his depth at Ibrox.





" Kenny Miller clearly saw through Pedro Caixinha", Stewart said on BBC Sportsound.