Sergio Aguero On Bench – Manchester City Team vs West Brom Confirmed

Fixture: West Brom vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with Tony Pulis' West Brom side at the Hawthorns in a Premier League contest this afternoon.



The league leaders have been in sparkling form in recent weeks and have now won seven league games on the bounce, making them firm favourites with many to go on and win the title.











Boss Pep Guardiola is without defenders Vincent Kompany and Bernard Mendy through injury.



The former Barcelona coach goes with Ederson in goal, while in his defence he trusts in John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi. Kevin De Bruyne is selected, along with Bernardo SIlva and David Silva. Gabriel Jesus carries the attacking threat.



If Guardiola has to make changes at any point in the 90 minutes then he has a host of options on his bench, including Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan.



Manchester City Team vs West Brom



Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph, Sane, Bernardo, Silva, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Jesus



Substitutes: Bravo, Danilo, Sterling, Gundogan, Aguero, Mangala, Toure

