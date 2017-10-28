XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/10/2017 - 18:09 BST

So Unprofessional – West Ham Star Angry At Crystal Palace Draw

 




West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart is finding it hard to believe that his side threw away at two-goal lead at Crystal Palace to draw 2-2.

Strikes from Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew saw West Ham go into the break at Selhurst Park two goals to the good but Palace got one back when Luka Milivojevic scored from a penalty soon after the restart in the second half.




However, West Ham looked like returning to London with three points in the bag until Wilfried Zaha ran at the Hammers defence and scored a 97th minute equaliser to steal a point for the Eagles.

Hart is distraught after his side threw away a win at Selhurst Park and believes West Ham were unprofessional at the way they allowed Palace to steal a point.
 


The goalkeeper also says he had not lose concentration at the end, but there was little he could do to stop the shot from Zaha from going in.  

Hard was quoted as saying by the BBC: "I can't believe we have done that. We fought all the way to the end and then we have been so unprofessional.

"It is two points dropped. As simple as that.

"We shut the game down to a certain extent, but I think that Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend, Bacary Sako and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were excellent to be fair. we can't let people run through us like that though.

"I hadn't switched off for the winner.

"It was a difficult shot through legs."

The point helps to keep West Ham just above relegation zone whilst Crystal Palace remained rooted to the bottom of the league.
 