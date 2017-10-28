So Unprofessional – West Ham Star Angry At Crystal Palace Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart is finding it hard to believe that his side threw away at two-goal lead at Crystal Palace to draw 2-2.



Strikes from Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew saw West Ham go into the break at Selhurst Park two goals to the good but Palace got one back when Luka Milivojevic scored from a penalty soon after the restart in the second half.











However, West Ham looked like returning to London with three points in the bag until Wilfried Zaha ran at the Hammers defence and scored a 97th minute equaliser to steal a point for the Eagles.



Hart is distraught after his side threw away a win at Selhurst Park and believes West Ham were unprofessional at the way they allowed Palace to steal a point.





The goalkeeper also says he had not lose concentration at the end, but there was little he could do to stop the shot from Zaha from going in.

Hard was quoted as saying by the BBC: "I can't believe we have done that. We fought all the way to the end and then we have been so unprofessional.



"It is two points dropped. As simple as that.



"We shut the game down to a certain extent, but I think that Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend, Bacary Sako and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were excellent to be fair. we can't let people run through us like that though.



"I hadn't switched off for the winner.



"It was a difficult shot through legs."



The point helps to keep West Ham just above relegation zone whilst Crystal Palace remained rooted to the bottom of the league.

