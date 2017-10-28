XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/10/2017 - 20:23 BST

This Is Why Media Coverage Around Liverpool Has Been Negative – Former Reds Star

 




Phil Babb thinks the reason there has been negativity around Liverpool this season is that they have not competed well with their rivals, who they are judged against.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been critical of the media's coverage of Liverpool, feeling it has been overly negative and arguing that his men have been playing good football, despite not picking up results.




Babb agrees that Liverpool have not been turning in poor performances, but says the pressure comes from the Reds being held up against those sides they are battling with in the Premier League, as well as bad results against top four rivals.

"You look at your peers", Babb said on LFC TV after Liverpool's 3-0 win over Huddersfield, when asked about the negativity around coverage of the Reds.
 


"Look at Man Utd. They set up to frustrate us and then you play Spurs and you get beaten convincingly", he continued.

"So there's pressure.

"We've had far too many draws, but we haven't played badly.

"We've got past this hurdle [against Huddersfield Town].

"Now put a hatful past Maribor and go up against a poor West Ham side and get even more confidence."

Liverpool now sit in sixth spot in the Premier League standings after ten games, three points off the top four spots and seven off second placed Manchester United.
 