This Is Why Media Coverage Around Liverpool Has Been Negative – Former Reds Star

Phil Babb thinks the reason there has been negativity around Liverpool this season is that they have not competed well with their rivals, who they are judged against.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been critical of the media's coverage of Liverpool, feeling it has been overly negative and arguing that his men have been playing good football, despite not picking up results.











Babb agrees that Liverpool have not been turning in poor performances, but says the pressure comes from the Reds being held up against those sides they are battling with in the Premier League, as well as bad results against top four rivals.



"You look at your peers", Babb said on LFC TV after Liverpool's 3-0 win over Huddersfield, when asked about the negativity around coverage of the Reds.





"Look at Man Utd. They set up to frustrate us and then you play Spurs and you get beaten convincingly", he continued.